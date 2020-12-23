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More COVID-19 Lifesaving News with Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
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52 views • December 23, 2020
More COVID-19 Lifesaving News with Peter McCullough, MD, MPH,
cardiologist, world-class specialist on the early treatment of COVID-19. A brilliant summary of preventive and early COVID-19 treatment. Also, where to find telemedicine doctors who prescribe hydroxychloroquine. Plus, cautions about the new vaccines.
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JF03GFbLu5aI6lXaMzYeA
QUOTE ,, Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. Benjamin Franklin
cardiologist, world-class specialist on the early treatment of COVID-19. A brilliant summary of preventive and early COVID-19 treatment. Also, where to find telemedicine doctors who prescribe hydroxychloroquine. Plus, cautions about the new vaccines.
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JF03GFbLu5aI6lXaMzYeA
QUOTE ,, Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. Benjamin Franklin
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