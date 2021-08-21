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Colorado Springs Dad blasts Critical Race Theory in front of School Board
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74 views • August 21, 2021
Black father testifies in front of school board that neither he nor his children are mal treated by Americans, and that CRT actually promotes racism. And should have been dead and forgotten long ago, except for certain institutions which keep racism alive, like our public school system
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