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Emergency broadcast! Is this the end of America? This 4th of July could spark a civil war in the USA
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233 views • June 17, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss what you should do to prepare for a revolution in your city as well as how to survive if your currently living in Seattle which the newly for country of CHAZ or CHOP is located!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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