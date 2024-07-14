Podcast #16 - The Gods of Old, The Three Religions and The Christ w/ Legit Bat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a guest on the Legit Bat Podcast and we talked about the gods of old, the three religions that create the matrix and control humanity, The Christ, how history appears to repeat itself and many other interesting topics.
Legit Batt: https://open.spotify.com/show/0pIYp3NaOzFvfW7wT8ndJC
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legitbat/
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3ATodd+%26+Me&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011
Email - [email protected]