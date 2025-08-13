Fake Christians focused on escape rapture. Real Christians exposing evil receiving assassin attempts

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2025). This is the litmus test if the person you meet is a real Christian or a fake Christian. The fake Christian will be focused on escaping at the rapture and speaking about the rapture. The real Christians will be exposing the fake Christians' redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to worship hundreds of fake foreign gods, and defending the 6 billion humans by exposing the tens of thousands of evils and banzai charging the millions of world rulers & their tens of thousands of assassins & their Satanist secret societies & their governments & their militaries & their space fleets & their Draco Empire & their fallen angels & their Satan Lucifer, so that they will be receiving assassination attempts & starvation attempts & demon spirit attacks & witchcraft attacks & ridicule by all church donators. These millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women's heads rebels, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position pastors absolutely hate speaking the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them, because they are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room every day, and getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and getting poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons, and facing starvation & homelessness risks many times with only a few dollars left in their wallets, and having demon spirits sent to attack them all day long who rip in two their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and having their heathen families either slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them, and receiving witchcraft & psychic attacks to try to explode their hearts, and having CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, and having their urethras and anuses and clitorises molested all day long by demons, and having tens of thousands of gang-stalkers shooting them with mobile phone EMP shock weapons in every room & toilet & shower & workplace & classroom & shop & restaurant & beach & park & forest every few minutes in the heart & brain & liver & genital & eyes & kidneys, and being microwaved by F-15 jets and drones and boats and dozens of CIA tinted-window white trucks all day, and having Satanists time traveling back into their childhood to try to kill them hundreds of times even before they are born, and hundreds of other persecutions. Even worse, they even have the audacity to bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. They are also the tens of thousands of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and abandoned us to fight alone by myself, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine