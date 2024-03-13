Servanthood | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Father God says in His Kingdom, serving others in His Name is highly prized, it is one of the greatest acts of kindness, it brings precious heavenly rewards and it’s one of the highest offices that any disciple can attain. Listen as Pastor Sandra Kennedy gives insights of servanthood - that it is a chosen calling of God to live as a servant and whatever is our position/profession or title in life those are only secondary. You NEED to understand why True Love always includes serving others, why Father God is the greatest Servant, hear the real meaning of when we declare “Jesus is Lord” and so much more of what Father says about Servanthood.
To watch this entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/hiwfYj9ekic?si=nTiqWSdshzRGUa2G
Referencing 2024 State of Church Address here https://youtu.be/C6n4q70uDcU?si=Qg6vagpixrnQNJP5
Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.
