SAM2013 Creation

2 views • 4 days ago

People, represented as rays of color, uniting in the SAM2013 purpose of world service, create SAM2013. From these purposeful unions SAM2013 is created and expanded.

Chapters

00:00People coming together and uniting in purposeful world service represented as the colors of the rainbow.

00:05SAM2013 symbolic light creation and expansion from this union of people.