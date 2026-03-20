SAM2013 Creation

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People, represented as rays of color, uniting in the SAM2013 purpose of world service, create SAM2013.
From these purposeful unions SAM2013 is created and expanded.
00:00People coming together and uniting in purposeful world service represented as the colors of the rainbow.
00:05SAM2013 symbolic light creation and expansion from this union of people.