Analyzing The Relationship Between Religion And The State With Sociologist Roger Finke

In this episode, we connect with Roger Finke, a Distinguished Professor of Sociology and Religious Studies at The Pennsylvania State University and Director of the Association of Religion Data Archives. He joins us today to discuss the relationship that religion has with the state.

Currently, Roger is using his research to explain the level of restrictions governments place on religion – especially religious minorities. What are the implications these restrictions have for religious organizations, civil liberties, and social conflict? Roger is on a mission to find out…

To find out more about Roger and his work, visit http://www.thearda.com/ now!

