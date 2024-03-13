"Pilot Said Instrument Panel Just Went Black…”Boeing 787’s Mid-Air Drop | New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission said it was seizing LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 cockpit and flight recorders. This comes after at least 50 people were hurt when a Boeing 787 dropped abruptly mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on March 11.
The aircraft experienced a strong shake and as a result, 13 passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to a hospital, one is in serious condition. The flight with 263 passengers and nine cabin crew members landed at Auckland airport as scheduled.
