Reason to get a food forest design with Food Forest Abundance: with Charles Lawson

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Biodiversity and growing food go hand in hand. Listen to Charles explain how biodiversity is key in growing a food forest and how this is something that is taken into account when our designers create food forest designs for our customers.
Interested in learning more? Visit www.foodforestabundance.com to get set up with your very own food forest today!