© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From "Covid-19 The System"
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 06, 2021
A short extract from "Covid-19 The System", a 2020 Docsfair documentary, directed by Belgin Inal, with Nico Sloot interviewing economist Ad Broere.
The whole world is in Lock Down. There is panic in society. What is going on? Is this actually about our public health?
Apparently not. It is about money and power.
It's about finance.
The whole world is in Lock Down. There is panic in society. What is going on? Is this actually about our public health?
Apparently not. It is about money and power.
It's about finance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.