"O people of the world, hear us — we are the children of Seyed Ali."

Brave children in Iran, during wartime, address the world directly.

"With ablution and with the intention of martyrdom, we have come to the field to defend the soil of our homeland."

To Reza Pahlavi and the Western-backed restoration dream: "You will take your dream of ruling Iran to the grave."

Adding:

Netanyahu ordered to use the Gaza model in Lebanon

"He said that the Israel Defense Forces will destroy all crossings over the Litani River to prevent Hezbollah from moving south.

Following the model of Beit Hanoun in Rafah, Gaza. We will turn the contact villages in southern Lebanon into areas like Beit Hanoun and Rafah in Gaza,"

Adding:

sraeli Chief of Staff: Hezbollah made a grave mistake by joining the war, and we are heading towards a wider escalation against them.

Adding: Trump to Israeli Channel 13:

You will soon know what will happen regarding the warning to power stations in Iran, and the outcome will be very good.

There will be a complete destruction of Iran, and this will succeed perfectly.

NATO countries are doing nothing, and this is very regrettable.

Iran has been very bad for 47 years and now it's getting the punishment it deserves.

Adding:

Israeli media: With the approval of censorship:

A short while ago, an operational incident occurred as a result of an explosion in an area where Israeli army forces are operating in southern Lebanon. A number of soldiers were injured to varying degrees, and they were evacuated to receive medical treatment in the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

Adding:

Iran has officially demanded compensation from the UAE through the UN.

The UAE provided its territory and airspace for aggression against Iran. Now, the UAE must pay for this by providing compensation. This is in addition to the missile strikes and drones targeting American facilities and skyscrapers in Dubai.