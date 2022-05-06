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1022 Current Events 6/5/22
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50 views • June 06, 2022
Is the world under judgment for believing lies?
Call To Decision Prophesy Study (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM First Session – Prayer Requests, Praise and Worship
11:30 AM – ~12:30 PM Usually Current Events
~12:30 PM – ~1:00 PM 30 Min. Break wi Countdown
~1:00 PM - ~2:00 PM Prophesy Study
All times Eastern &may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “For Such A Time As This” Brighteon.com Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
Call To Decision Prophesy Study (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.)
Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM First Session – Prayer Requests, Praise and Worship
11:30 AM – ~12:30 PM Usually Current Events
~12:30 PM – ~1:00 PM 30 Min. Break wi Countdown
~1:00 PM - ~2:00 PM Prophesy Study
All times Eastern &may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993 (Please, one call per day)
Posting will remain until the event is archived on the “For Such A Time As This” Brighteon.com Channel
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Phone 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
Rule of Law Battle www.hudok.info
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