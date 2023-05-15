Stop Living in the Past: Compromise

Coming out of the past can be very difficult because the future has many hurdles which must be overcome in order to have victory. Chances are that not everyone will be happy when you make the decision to walk away from the past. There is going to be pressure from people and the temptation will be there to compromise in order to get them off your back.

Many times a person is not even aware that they are compromising until it is too late. Society always seeks to find the middle ground, trying to get along at all costs and not offend anyone along the way but wouldn't it be a great tragedy if you worked hard to get out of the past and then got sidelined by compromise? This is not a message that will tickle your ears, but it might mean life or death for you.

RLJ-1230 -- MARCH 21, 2010

Stop Living in the Past Part 2: Compromise

