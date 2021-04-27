After Watching This People Call For Fauci’s Arrest!

In a record amount of time, Dr. Fauci has gone from trusted COVID doctor to public enemy number one.Many people looked to Fauci for advice on the COVID-19 virus at first, but his flip-flopping and politicization quickly took over, and he lost the American people’s confidence.Join The True Defender Telegram Channel Here: https://t.me/TheTrueDefenderHowever, thanks to this video, we now have a better understanding of how much worse it is – and as a result, many people feel that little Fauci should be imprisoned.It all begins with an ironic twist: back when Obama was in office, he developed so-called “protection valves” to halt research that could result in a global pandemic.The research was based on a ferret sample, of all things.The research began ten years ago in a lab in the Netherlands, but it soon gained traction, with researchers from all over the world researching how ferrets (which have a respiratory system similar to humans) responded to viruses. They tried to see if they could “mutate” a virus so that it could be spread through the air.The crucial thing to remember is that the COVID virus was created to be extremely infectious – it wasn’t always that way. They turned it off so they could study ferrets with highly infectious viruses.The “National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, took over as the lead laboratory studying “ferrets,” and was partly funded by Wuhan, China.The most serious safety issue with this form of research was that mutating and then testing a highly infectious virus carried a number of dangers, including the possibility that it could escape (or be unleashed) and cause global devastation.