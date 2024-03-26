2024-3-26 advice for sabbath year



~scriptures you can look up...

~obedience is better than sacrifice..........don't come back and try to make amends, just obey Him in the first place! If we mess things up a little in our ignorance while we try to obey, then we make amends by making it right when we learn. But to not do, and to pretend, this is no good. Can you see the two different hearts and spirits the Father sees in these two people?

~if you love ME, obey MY commandments..........

~if you know these things, happy are ye if you do them!

~sabbath year = leviticus 25

~God proves us...exodus 20:20

~God separates us...but we have have to choose to enter into that separation...this is pictured in sabbath.

~Read leviticus 20:20 till the end of the chapter

~Mat 13:49 So shall it be at the end of the world: the angels shall come forth, and sever the wicked from among the just.



~Read leviticus 26 and hear about the blessings and the judgments for obeying, and/or disregarding God's covenant. God works out His judgments in various ways in the lives of the people who transgress, to humble them and bring them back to Himself. But for the people who do know, and choose to disregard, then, that's quite another thing.

~I found the verses I couldn't find while making the video....

Lev 25:20 And if ye shall say, What shall we eat the seventh year? behold, we shall not sow, nor gather in our increase:

Lev 25:21 Then I will command my blessing upon you in the sixth year, and it shall bring forth fruit for three years.

Lev 25:22 And ye shall sow the eighth year, and eat yet of old fruit until the ninth year; until her fruits come in ye shall eat of the old store.

~and remember my testimony of how I tried to obey in the 6th just like the verses said, but how God smote everything only to provide for me in only the way that HE could! so I would know that HE is, and there is none else! These things does the Father as we sojourn out of babylon, that we see His mighty hand! It is always better to obey the Father!

~sabbath year should begin on april 9 at sunset when we spot the sliver of the new moon. If we can't, then it should be the next night for sure.


















