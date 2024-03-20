The Mystery of a Human. Who am I? | Kaleidoscope of Facts 19

A Human is the most complex and perfect creature in the universe. Who is a human? What do scientists say about it?





✅ The different levels of human structure: material, wave (energy), informational. The energy structure of a human and its components: the soul, the Personality, and the four essences. Their functions and interrelation. How do the energy structures of different people interact with each other?

✅ What is Personality in terms of primordial Knowledge? Its mention in ancient sources. The silver thread is a connection of Personality with the soul.

✅ Human consciousness is a field structure outside the body. Scientific proof of this fact. The main function of consciousness. Primary and secondary consciousness, their interrelation. Where do thoughts originate?

✅ Artificial consciousness Jackie. What are the typical blocks of consciousness?

✅ What is the difference between emotions and deep feelings? What do religions say about deep feelings, what is their significance? Attention as a major force in the development of perception by feelings.

