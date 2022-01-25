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Video Proof- Alex Jones Calls for Peace at DC Capitol on Jan 6th
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51 views • January 25, 2022
See extensive footage from January 6th 2021 that shows Alex Jones and other protesters spreading a message of peaceful protest and civil disobedience,
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