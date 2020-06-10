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ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΑΝ ΜΙΑ ΨΥΧΟΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΗ ΥΠΟΤΑΓΗΣ ΣΤΙΣ ΗΠΑ
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94 views • June 10, 2020
Ενώ τα περισσότερα φώτα έχουν πέσει στις καταστροφές, τις ιδεοληψίες και τις διαδηλώσεις (που αγνοούν τις φυσικές αποστάσεις :) ), το παιχνίδι παίζεται και σε ένα διαφορετικό επίπεδο από το προφανές.
Τους ξέρεις πως είναι μετρ στην τελετή, στην εικόνα, στα σύμβολα και στα υποσυνείδητα μηνύματα. Στο επεισόδιο αυτό άφησε και τη διαίσθηση σου ελεύθερη και θα δεις πώς προσπαθούν να μας εκπαιδεύσουν προς την κατεύθυνση που επιζητούν περισσότερο από κάθε τι άλλο.
Όλα τα links εδώ https://docs.google.com/document/d/1n8vHDCilaFWiJFSf6C27f75NGWQJIlmWIgPMOJKadFY/edit?usp=sharing
Για επικοινωνία [email protected]
White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1269710294546124800
Ξεφεύγουμε! Λευκοί αστυνομικοί έπλυναν τα πόδια μελαμψών παστόρων https://katohika.gr/diethni/ksefevgoume-lefkoi-astynomikoi-eplynan-ta-podia-melampson-pastoron/
Democrats take a knee in US Congress in George Floyd tribute https://news.yahoo.com/democrats-knee-us-congress-george-floyd-tribute-154636468.html
Photo Bolton bends the knee https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/gameofthrones/images/d/dd/Bolton-bends-the-knee.jpg/revision/latest?cb=20140327144040
House and Senate Democrats kneel for an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd. https://twitter.com/PoliticusSarah/status/1269999394952282112
“Taking a Knee” is a Masonic Gesture http://tradcatknight.blogspot.com/2017/09/taking-knee-is-masonic-gesture.html
Brrrrraaaapppppp (Nancy Pelosi) https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1270178175654350848
Re-education camps next? https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1268075907207454720
Θεσσαλονίκη: Εντυπωσιακή διαμαρτυρία για τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ- Ξάπλωσαν κάτω όπως εκείνος (pics) https://www.sportime.gr/extratime/thessaloniki-entiposiaki-diamartiria-gia-ton-tzortz-floint-xaplosan-kato-opos-ekinos-pics/
Sesame Street: Εκπαιδευτική εκπομπή όπου τα παιδιά κάνουν ερωτήσεις για τον ρατσισμό - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ https://www.enikos.gr/international/723022/sesame-street-ekpaideftiki-ekpompi-opou-ta-paidia-kanoun-erotisei
UK asked to ‘take a knee’ on doorsteps tonight in peaceful protest for George Floyd https://www.nme.com/news/uk-asked-to-take-a-knee-on-doorsteps-tonight-in-peaceful-protest-for-george-floyd-2681041
Police chased down Whitehall and Cenotaph damaged as 12 arrested at BLM protests https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/08/police-chased-whitehall-cenotaph-damaged-12-arrested-blm-protests-12819394/
George Floyd: London anti-racism protests leave 27 officers hurt https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-52954899
Black Lives Matter: Which business leaders have spoken out after George Floyd's death? https://www.cityam.com/black-lives-matter-which-business-leaders-have-spoken-out-after-george-floyds-death/
Οι 252 εταιρείες που υποστηρίζουν την βία, το χάος, τον θάνατο και την καταστροφή, από τούς Antifa και τούς Black Lives Matter, στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες [ μετάφραση από medium.com: Διόδοτος ] https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2020/06/252-antifa-black-lives-matter-mediumcom.html#more
Τζορτζ Φλόιντ: Celebrities στις ΗΠΑ πληρώνουν τις εγγυήσεις διαδηλωτών που συλλαμβάνονται - ΦΩΤΟ https://www.enikos.gr/international/722594/tzortz-floint-celebrities-stis-ipa-plironoun-tis-engyiseis-diadil
George Floyd's family appeals to U.N. for support for police reform https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/2020-06-08-george-floyd-protests-n1227171/ncrd1227221#blogHeader
GEORGE HAD COVID George Floyd autopsy reveals he had coronavirus when he died and had tested positive for disease in early April https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11779736/george-floyd-autopsy-coronavirus/
Τους ξέρεις πως είναι μετρ στην τελετή, στην εικόνα, στα σύμβολα και στα υποσυνείδητα μηνύματα. Στο επεισόδιο αυτό άφησε και τη διαίσθηση σου ελεύθερη και θα δεις πώς προσπαθούν να μας εκπαιδεύσουν προς την κατεύθυνση που επιζητούν περισσότερο από κάθε τι άλλο.
Όλα τα links εδώ https://docs.google.com/document/d/1n8vHDCilaFWiJFSf6C27f75NGWQJIlmWIgPMOJKadFY/edit?usp=sharing
Για επικοινωνία [email protected]
White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1269710294546124800
Ξεφεύγουμε! Λευκοί αστυνομικοί έπλυναν τα πόδια μελαμψών παστόρων https://katohika.gr/diethni/ksefevgoume-lefkoi-astynomikoi-eplynan-ta-podia-melampson-pastoron/
Democrats take a knee in US Congress in George Floyd tribute https://news.yahoo.com/democrats-knee-us-congress-george-floyd-tribute-154636468.html
Photo Bolton bends the knee https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/gameofthrones/images/d/dd/Bolton-bends-the-knee.jpg/revision/latest?cb=20140327144040
House and Senate Democrats kneel for an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for George Floyd. https://twitter.com/PoliticusSarah/status/1269999394952282112
“Taking a Knee” is a Masonic Gesture http://tradcatknight.blogspot.com/2017/09/taking-knee-is-masonic-gesture.html
Brrrrraaaapppppp (Nancy Pelosi) https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1270178175654350848
Re-education camps next? https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1268075907207454720
Θεσσαλονίκη: Εντυπωσιακή διαμαρτυρία για τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ- Ξάπλωσαν κάτω όπως εκείνος (pics) https://www.sportime.gr/extratime/thessaloniki-entiposiaki-diamartiria-gia-ton-tzortz-floint-xaplosan-kato-opos-ekinos-pics/
Sesame Street: Εκπαιδευτική εκπομπή όπου τα παιδιά κάνουν ερωτήσεις για τον ρατσισμό - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ https://www.enikos.gr/international/723022/sesame-street-ekpaideftiki-ekpompi-opou-ta-paidia-kanoun-erotisei
UK asked to ‘take a knee’ on doorsteps tonight in peaceful protest for George Floyd https://www.nme.com/news/uk-asked-to-take-a-knee-on-doorsteps-tonight-in-peaceful-protest-for-george-floyd-2681041
Police chased down Whitehall and Cenotaph damaged as 12 arrested at BLM protests https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/08/police-chased-whitehall-cenotaph-damaged-12-arrested-blm-protests-12819394/
George Floyd: London anti-racism protests leave 27 officers hurt https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-52954899
Black Lives Matter: Which business leaders have spoken out after George Floyd's death? https://www.cityam.com/black-lives-matter-which-business-leaders-have-spoken-out-after-george-floyds-death/
Οι 252 εταιρείες που υποστηρίζουν την βία, το χάος, τον θάνατο και την καταστροφή, από τούς Antifa και τούς Black Lives Matter, στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες [ μετάφραση από medium.com: Διόδοτος ] https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2020/06/252-antifa-black-lives-matter-mediumcom.html#more
Τζορτζ Φλόιντ: Celebrities στις ΗΠΑ πληρώνουν τις εγγυήσεις διαδηλωτών που συλλαμβάνονται - ΦΩΤΟ https://www.enikos.gr/international/722594/tzortz-floint-celebrities-stis-ipa-plironoun-tis-engyiseis-diadil
George Floyd's family appeals to U.N. for support for police reform https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/2020-06-08-george-floyd-protests-n1227171/ncrd1227221#blogHeader
GEORGE HAD COVID George Floyd autopsy reveals he had coronavirus when he died and had tested positive for disease in early April https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11779736/george-floyd-autopsy-coronavirus/
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