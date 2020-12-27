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Nashville Explosion Caught on Tape (Second Angle) 25December2020
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1253 views • December 27, 2020
Here's another angle of the explosion in Nashville obtained by WKRN-TV.
From https://www.wkrn.com/news/large-explosion-in-downtown-nashville/
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.
The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.
At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, the Nashville Fire Department said. Mayor John Cooper said all three are in stable condition.
MNPD, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown. ...
From https://www.wkrn.com/news/large-explosion-in-downtown-nashville/
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.
The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.
At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, the Nashville Fire Department said. Mayor John Cooper said all three are in stable condition.
MNPD, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown. ...
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