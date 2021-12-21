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Episode 179 - The Truth About Anthony Fauci - The Corrupt One-Trick Pony
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149 views • December 21, 2021
Is Anthony Fauci, the man known as America's Doctor, the selfless public servant driven by a relentless commitment to public health that we are led to believe?
In this episode we examine Fauci's handling of the Covid crisis with a little help from our friend Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his book, The Real Anthony Fauci.
In this episode we examine Fauci's handling of the Covid crisis with a little help from our friend Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his book, The Real Anthony Fauci.
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