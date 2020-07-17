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The RONA| Why Is Fever Being Criminalized?
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14 views • July 17, 2020
In March I predicted that the fever gun would be weaponized. And the fever or cough a crime. A fever is a GOOD THING. it's your body doing it's job. Many things can cause a fever. I know. I had mold toxicity and had a low-grade fever for 45 days!!!!!! I did not have the RONA.
Who wants a fever gun whipped at them to go buy a blender? NO WAY!!!!!!!
Who wants a fever gun whipped at them to go buy a blender? NO WAY!!!!!!!
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