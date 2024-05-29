YOU'VE BEEN LIED TO FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS, HERE COMES A CRUSHER. JESUS IS THE ONE TRUE GOD. PERIOD. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.
coming asap.
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.