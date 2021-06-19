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Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough with German Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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341 views • June 19, 2021
This June 11, 2021 interview got banned on YouTube. Dr. Peter McCullough believes this bioweapon attack has come in two stages – the first wave being the engineered coronavirus itself, and the second being the deadly vaccines. He believes that both may have been designed for global depopulation.
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