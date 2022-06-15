Overnight Opinions - Top Ten Medical Mistakes by Big Pharma & Big Gov

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

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Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds





REFERENCES:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/drug-recalls

https://www.whas11.com/article/news/verify/verify-is-flu-more-deadly-than-coronavirus/417-a9c4bc6e-a407-425f-9924-d2c8a5adea75

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3484760/

http://www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/vaccine-programoffice-special-masters

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2011/02/22/133964322/supreme-court-upholds-liability-shield-for-vaccine-makers

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-babypowder/johnson-johnson-to-stop-selling-talc-baby-powder-in-u-s-and-canada-idUSKB

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/baby-powder-manufacturer-voluntarily-recalls-products-asbestos

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=dershowitz+you+have+no+right+to+refuse+vaccinated+

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/power-to-plunge-a-needle-into-your-arm-dershowitz-says-forced-vaccinations-are-constitutional

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/24/what-it-is-like-to-invent-a-covid-19-vaccine-during-pandemic.html

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/03/07/469478098/the-supreme-court-ruling-that-led-to-70-000-forced-sterilizations

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/unwanted-sterilization-and-eugenics-programs-in-the-united-states/

https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/did-you-know-the-fda-recalled-bayers-yaz-contraceptive-neither-did-anyone-else/

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/study_suggests_medical_errors_now_third_leading_cause_of_death_in_the_us

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/martin-shkreli-pharmaceutical-chief-who-increased-price-of-lifesaving-drug-sentenced-to-7-years-in-prison

https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilywillingham/2016/08/21/why-did-mylan-hike-epipen-prices-400-because-they-could/#3eec0a85280c

https://dnyuz.com/2020/05/20/trumps-vaccine-czar-has-vast-ties-to-drug-industry-posing-possible-conflicts/

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/handwashing-once-controversial-medical-advice

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK236351/

https://www.history.com/topics/vietnam-war/agent-orange-1

https://www.history.com/news/cigarette-ads-doctors-smoking-endorsement

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/10/epa-head-wrong-911-air-safe-new-york-christine-todd-whitman

https://nypost.com/2018/08/11/nearly-10k-people-have-gotten-cancer-from-toxic-9-11-dust/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/danielcassady/2020/10/05/johnson--johnson-to-pay-100-million-in-baby-powder-settlement/?sh=49ca095a72c9

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCMzjJjuxQI

https://www.drugwatch.com/yaz/lawsuits/#:~:text=Women%20who%20suffered%20side%20effects,problems%2C%20heart%20attacks%20and%20strokes.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-yaz/fda-cites-bayer-for-misleading-birth-control-ads-idUSTRE4968KG20081008

https://endpts.com/this-years-fortune-500-list-is-out-and-pharma-companies-saw-major-profit-growth/

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/investing/johnson-and-johnson-vaccine-revenue/index.html

https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/MRNA/financials/annual/income-statement

https://www.asbestos.com/news/2021/02/24/johnsons-billions-talc-settlements/

https://www.maylightfootlaw.com/blogs/fda-drug-recall-statistics/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldO0vWMKCJk