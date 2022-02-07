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Moses & Elijah - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday School Feb. 6th 2022
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Moses & Elijah - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday School Feb. 6th 2022

Moses & Elijah Were Both Tried and Tested to Prepare Them for Their Ministries. They Both Appeared on the Mt. of Transfiguration, and They Will Witness Again to God's Chosen People in the Time of Jacob's Trouble.

Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org

Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons

Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/

Contact:

Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact

This is the Good News of the Gospel.

The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version

9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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biblechristjesusbible studylifeprophecyisraelyeshuafaithmoseshopeelijah
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