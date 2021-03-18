Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E16: The Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host

Hello and Welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

In this episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, we discuss the important topic The Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host.

The Heavenly host and these ships have been mentioned numerous times throughout history, seen through out history even at the present in greater occurring number, Learn about different types of radionnic ships and cross dimensional interactions revealing how to spot them in our skies today, plus much much more.

Everything changes once you know what to look for and this topic will be discussed further.

Please enjoy,

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss,

Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended,

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

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