From 102 Misery to Enjoyable 85: Off Grid AC and Survival Cooling
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
103 followers
Follow
2
368 views • 10 months ago

Sign up for Marjory's FREE Weekly Newsletter at:

http://www.TheGrowNetwork.com/subscribe


What do you do when it is 102 degrees outside and the power goes out?


How will you keep your elders and children heat stroke or worse (death)?


Or, even if there is not problem with the grid, is there a simple way to keep your livestock (chickens, rabbits, dogs..) comfortable during the hot summer months?


Usually rabbits can't breed in the heat - but watch this video to see how we managed to have healthy babies, happy mother, and sexually viable daddy rabbit in the middle of July! This alone is a huge breakthrough for small scale meat production in the hot summer months.


As usual, all this is done very simply, easily, and of course - without electricity. A must see video for anyone living where it gets HOT. Click here to watch the video now:


Go to www.GrowYourOwnGroceries.com to support this research.

