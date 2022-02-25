© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the Ukraine & Covid Have in Common
Follow
3
Share
Report
231 views • February 25, 2022
The turmoil in the world today is not about either Covid or what's happening in the Ukraine. They are merely tools to control humanity in evil ways that are impossible to comprehend for those of us who have managed to remain sane in what is becoming an insane world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.