Russian troops destroyed the American HIMARS missile system with an Iskander-M missile strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
129 views • 2 weeks ago

Russian troops destroyed the American HIMARS missile system with an Iskander-M missile strike.

The footage was filmed in the Kramatorsk area of ​​the DPR.

💥🇺🇦 Overnight, Russia Launched Eight Missiles at Ukraine — None Were Intercepted

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched eight missiles at targets across the country last night, with none of them being intercepted.

The strike included three Iskander missiles and two Oniks cruise missiles launched from Crimea, as well as three Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles designed to destroy air defense systems.

Regions affected by the missile and drone strikes include Odessa, Kharkov, Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporozhye.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
