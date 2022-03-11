"That Is a World War II Event" - 306,000 Excess Deaths of Over 65-Year-Olds Since August of 2021

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Edward Dowd: "We've had 1.1 million excess deaths since the pandemic began, many of which occurred in the second half of this year... 1.1 million excess deaths equates to 4,000 World Trade Center events, so the media wants to talk about Ukraine, and we just literally had a war here on our own soil."
Cred: VigilantFox