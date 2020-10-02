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CORNHOLIO VIRUS ACT RENEWED -- LONDON UK
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47 views • October 02, 2020
So the act has been renewed for how long who knows? or dares to think?
Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “critical moment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising and Covid-19 is not under control.
The Prime Minister said no matter how “fed up” people are of the restrictions being imposed, they were the only way to curb the spread of the virus.
He used a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday to ask for “forbearance, common sense and a willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others”.
He warned that if the evidence required it, “we will not hesitate to take further measures” that would “be more costly than the ones we have put into effect now”.
https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Com...
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/...
#BORISJOHNSON#COVID19#UKLOCKDOWN
Shared from and subscribe to:
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “critical moment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising and Covid-19 is not under control.
The Prime Minister said no matter how “fed up” people are of the restrictions being imposed, they were the only way to curb the spread of the virus.
He used a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday to ask for “forbearance, common sense and a willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others”.
He warned that if the evidence required it, “we will not hesitate to take further measures” that would “be more costly than the ones we have put into effect now”.
https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Com...
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/...
#BORISJOHNSON#COVID19#UKLOCKDOWN
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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