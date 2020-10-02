BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CORNHOLIO VIRUS ACT RENEWED -- LONDON UK
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • October 02, 2020
So the act has been renewed for how long who knows? or dares to think?

Boris Johnson urged people to stick to coronavirus rules at a “critical moment” as his senior scientists warned hospital admissions are rising and Covid-19 is not under control.

The Prime Minister said no matter how “fed up” people are of the restrictions being imposed, they were the only way to curb the spread of the virus.

He used a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday to ask for “forbearance, common sense and a willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others”.

He warned that if the evidence required it, “we will not hesitate to take further measures” that would “be more costly than the ones we have put into effect now”.

https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Com...

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/...

#BORISJOHNSON#COVID19#UKLOCKDOWN

Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Keywords
censorshiphoaxliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984agenda 21coronamasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemicscamdemiccurfewsdna changing vaccinestv is a weaponunlawful arrests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Informed Consent ALERT: Children&#8217;s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Informed Consent ALERT: Children’s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Willow Tohi
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Coco Somers
Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy