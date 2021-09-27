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Out Of Shadows | Full Official Documentary
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93 views • September 27, 2021
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the veil on how the mainstream media and Hollywood manipulate and control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content and goal is to expose & wake up the general public by shedding light on how we have all been lied to and brainwashed by hidden common enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of 2 years of blood sweat and tears by a team of professionals who have lived through the realities of this life.
It's been independently produced and funded and it's available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of exposing the truth. If you like documentaries, please share this video.
You can support the team and future projects by making a donation at : outofthehadows.org
www.threadtheword.co.uk
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
This project is the result of 2 years of blood sweat and tears by a team of professionals who have lived through the realities of this life.
It's been independently produced and funded and it's available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of exposing the truth. If you like documentaries, please share this video.
You can support the team and future projects by making a donation at : outofthehadows.org
www.threadtheword.co.uk
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
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