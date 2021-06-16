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DNA Stalker State: Is the Dystopian Future Already Here?
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32 views • June 16, 2021
The government has embarked on a diabolical campaign to create a nation of suspects predicated on a massive national DNA database. And police are increasingly accessing databases from private companies - with or without a warrant or probable cause. This is a slippery slope toward a dystopian world in which there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. But two states have taken the first step to push back. Will they set a new standard, or is it too little, too late?
Path to Liberty: June 16, 2021
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Path to Liberty: June 16, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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