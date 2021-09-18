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US Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller Announces His Intent to File Charges Against CENTCOM Commander General McKenzie - 091821
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410 views • September 18, 2021
https://t.me/StuartSchellerOfficial/76
@StuartSchellerOfficial
One Nation. Under God. Indivisible. With LIBERTY and JUSTICE for all.
Social media is the last place of unvarnished truth. To all the trolls trying to divide us… we are smarter than you realize. The founding fathers wanted a market place of ideas. They assumed we would be smart enough to think through all the noise. We believe, the very place where you try to divide us, will be the place we unite.
To all the Marines and military members who have been threatened to not like or share my content… I only ask that you do what you believe to be in the best interest of your nation, family, and personal situation. We can’t all be wrong.
To all the people who have offered me PR/speech writing/and messaging support. Thanks but no thanks. I prefer the unvarnished truth. #authenticamericans
RAH
bxc4
Very Respectfully,
US
https://t.me/TrumpSource/2839
@StuartSchellerOfficial
One Nation. Under God. Indivisible. With LIBERTY and JUSTICE for all.
Social media is the last place of unvarnished truth. To all the trolls trying to divide us… we are smarter than you realize. The founding fathers wanted a market place of ideas. They assumed we would be smart enough to think through all the noise. We believe, the very place where you try to divide us, will be the place we unite.
To all the Marines and military members who have been threatened to not like or share my content… I only ask that you do what you believe to be in the best interest of your nation, family, and personal situation. We can’t all be wrong.
To all the people who have offered me PR/speech writing/and messaging support. Thanks but no thanks. I prefer the unvarnished truth. #authenticamericans
RAH
bxc4
Very Respectfully,
US
https://t.me/TrumpSource/2839
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