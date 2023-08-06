Why You Should NEVER Participate In Politics!

Your vote goes a long way to no where but evil, but even worse than your vote is your belief you never knew you had.
Full Documentary On The Nature Of Politics & Political Action: https://youtu.be/hcwDU0x5aRw
Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
Best Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#politicalinterview #politics #political #politicalparties #politicalactivism #politicalscience #evil #philosophy #voluntaryism #inspirational #inspiration #motivation #motivational #uplifting #empowerment #lifelessons #documentary #documentaries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.