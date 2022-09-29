Empire and Infrastructure

By the end of the 19th Century, England was sacrificing its own internal domestic economy to divert funds to building up colonies. This led Great Britain to rot from within and collapse. The United States, sadly, appears to be pursuing this same policy: embezzling money from America to transfer it to Asia to build up foreign supply chains. As our roads, bridges and levees crumble, will anyone in the political class begin to question globalization and learn from the lessons of history?





Trump on US airports: "We’re like third world" https://www.cnbc.com/video/2016/03/03/trump-on-us-airports-were-like-third-world.html





