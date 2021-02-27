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Το YouTube λογοκρίνει / YouTube censors
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1 view • February 27, 2021
YouTube is no longer the platform we knew.... It has been gone for some time now... If You don't fall in line, your content will be purged, welcome to the "new normalcy".
No worries, we will walk other paths...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brghtn2021rnnprspctvesr1
https://allmylinks.com/roninperspectives
No worries, we will walk other paths...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brghtn2021rnnprspctvesr1
https://allmylinks.com/roninperspectives
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