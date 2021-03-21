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TESTAMENT from BHAGWAN/OSHO to Sheela – uncovers all misconceptions
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18 views • March 21, 2021
Here is the testament of BHAGWAN/OSHO for Sheela. In this video, the curtain is finally lifted. The whole staging of Rajneeshpuram was a fake. The rise and fall of Rajneeshpuram was a staging, a huge spectacle - see for yourselves.
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