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S GASLIGHTING THROUGH PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING
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32 views • January 22, 2021
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GASLIGHTING THROUGH PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxy9vKN0Uh3N8kbQa5gG1A
QUOTE ,, Gates is the ultimate programming machine. He believes everything can be defined, examined, reduced to essentials, and rearranged into a logical sequence that will achieve a particular goal. Stewart Alsop
GASLIGHTING THROUGH PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxy9vKN0Uh3N8kbQa5gG1A
QUOTE ,, Gates is the ultimate programming machine. He believes everything can be defined, examined, reduced to essentials, and rearranged into a logical sequence that will achieve a particular goal. Stewart Alsop
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