Hamas Fighters Are Invisible Israeli Troops Secretly Confess Gaza Is A Disaster

Demobilised Israeli reservists have made some shocking confessions about the war in Gaza. Some of the soldiers, who served in Gaza, told The Guardian that the scenes in Gaza look like a “zombie attack”. “It’s not like how you see in the media. It’s not like a computer game.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.