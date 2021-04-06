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Alex Jones Bullhorns Child Trafficking Facility
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4470 views • April 06, 2021
From the iconic Infowars armored truck, Alex Jones bullhorns the taxpayer-funded Border Patrol facility used to oversee the trafficking of illegal immigrants, many of which are unaccompanied children, into the U.S. interior.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606cbacc2351ef087cdc9b41
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606cbacc2351ef087cdc9b41
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