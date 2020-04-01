The Desert Fathers

This video takes a look at one of the early church movements which practiced obedience to the teachings of Jesus. An early ascetic, St. Anthony of the Desert (also known as St. Anthony the Great) read, "Sell everything you have and give to the poor". This changed his life, and by living these words out, in community with other believers, he helped propel a movement which greatly influenced the world at the time.Movements which believe you should sell everything you own need not be limited to the early church. They can come alive today, and we can change the world for Jesus, if only we would have the faith to practice the teachings of Jesus.CREDITS01. (Music) His Last Share Of The Stars by Doctor Turtle02. (Music) Air Hockey Saloon by Chris Zabriskie03. (Music) Gregorian Chant by Kevin Macleod04. Dollar Signs/ Money Free Stock Video Background by zfootageYouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)05. Green screen sparkles by Vidoe BuffetYouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)06. Cash Register by GraphicsVirtuosityYouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)07. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly KochanskiCreative Commons (reuse allowed)