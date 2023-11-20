Create New Account
Weather Control News 11-19-2023
Alex Hammer
🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg/tip


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/local/208/idaho-hosts-cloud-seeding-workshop-help-educate-policymakers-resource-managers/277-e743d797-1222-4f8e-8258-cdc28c3514fd


https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=idaho-power-cloud-seeding&baseLayer=bingAerial&east=-110.30&west=-117.17&north=44.93&south=42.57&mode=globe


https://web.archive.org/web/20180429000412/https://idwr.idaho.gov/WaterBoard/WaterPlanning/CAMP/TV_CAMP/PDF/2010/09-29-2010_IdahoPower_Cloud_Seeding_Program.pdf


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgWegn5ZP4k&t=0s


https://climateviewer.com/newspapers/


https://climateviewer.com/2016/05/14/weather-modification-laws-in-the-united-states-of-america/


http://www.rbs2.com/weather.pdf


https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/what-is-artificial-rain-heres-how-cloud-seeding-fared-in-uae-china-russia-406046-2023-11-17


https://climateviewer.com/interactive-timeline/


https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/environment/artificial-rain-cloud-seeding-in-delhi-wont-work-as-ineffective-as-the-smog-tower-say-experts-11764291.html


https://waqi.info/#/c/28.449/77.661/7.2z


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMaqkW6CscU&t=0s


https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abn7988


https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-3490826/v1


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b13pIMeOxuk&t=0s


https://dialogochino.net/en/trade-investment/47862-explainer-what-is-debt-for-nature-swap/


https://www.lankaweb.com/news/items/2023/11/19/greenwashing-bond-scams-and-financializing-mother-nature-climate-science-fiction-versus-local-realities-part-i/


https://www.lankaweb.com/news/items/2023/11/18/climate-justice-needed-not-financializing-mother-nature-and-greenwashing-odious-debt-part-2/


ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
chemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesweather newsfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

