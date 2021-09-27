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Autopsies Prove COVID Vaccine Vials Contain PURE Poison!
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734 views • September 27, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters with slides from the Corona Committee meeting on September 20th, 2021. Autopsy tissue analysis of multiple COVID clot shot victims prove beyond any doubt that the vials contain a VERY wicked concoction that sure as Hell isn't to improve ones immune system.
Stew Peters: http://stewpeters.tv/
Stew Peters: http://stewpeters.tv/
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