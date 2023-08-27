Urgent! Christians in Pakistan Under Attack + Justice Vs Vengeance | EpiSOLO #21

Christians in Pakistan are facing intense persecution. In this episode, we will discuss the challenges they face, what we can do to help our brothers and sisters over there. We will also explore the question of whether or not revenge is ever justified by the Bible, and we will consider the video that sparked a debate about justice vs. vengeance on this issue.
LINKS discussed
Help our fellow Christians: Go to https://www.persecution.org/ and click DONATE
https://www.worthynews.com/87846-hundreds-of-pakistan-christians-flee-homes
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.