Urgent! Christians in Pakistan Under Attack + Justice Vs Vengeance | EpiSOLO #21
Published 21 hours ago

Christians in Pakistan are facing intense persecution. In this episode, we will discuss the challenges they face, what we can do to help our brothers and sisters over there. We will also explore the question of whether or not revenge is ever justified by the Bible, and we will consider the video that sparked a debate about justice vs. vengeance on this issue.


LINKS discussed

Help our fellow Christians: Go to https://www.persecution.org/ and click DONATE


https://www.worthynews.com/87846-hundreds-of-pakistan-christians-flee-homes



