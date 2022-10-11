Create New Account
The Y.i. Ought'ta's - "Kick In The Nuts" - For The Drunks - [Punk Rock]
The Y.i. Ought'ta's are an in your face punk band that seems to be resurrected from the late 80's with their influences of Black Flag, Operation Ivy, Rancid, Nofx etc. So, if your a fan any of those bands then The Y.i. OuGhT'Ta's are like the strange child that these bands made together.

O.D.M. - Lead Vocals/Tequila/Grain Alcohol

Randy Dammit - Guitar/Vocals/Contraband/Beers

Pistol Pete - Drums/Whiskey

Donkey Jorge - Bass/Vocals/Jack Daniels

C.L. Chongo - Lead Guitar/Vocals/Vodka


Bandcamp: https://theyioughttas.bandcamp.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Yi-Oughttas-280189372025113/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrYioughtta

anarchymusicrockmusic videoalternativeindiepunkindie rockpunk rockindie punkthe yioughttasfor the drunkskick in the nuts

