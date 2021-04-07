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UK Column News - 7th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 7th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/MlgM0wTjxXk
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - The EMA Acknowledges Vaccine Thrombosis Risks
IM Article: - https://bit.ly/2PAzx00
Mike Yeadon Delingpod Interview: - https://cutt.ly/2cFSRdG
08:20 - Media Spin And Political & Health Service Denial of Vaccine ADR's
Sources:
***********
MHRA ADR Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3wC47a8
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xefCL
NHSuk Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002
BMJ Letter Responses: - https://bit.ly/3msf4Gs
Dutch Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3t3kKcw
19:00 - COVID 19 Mortality Statistics
Sources:
************
UK column Article: - https://bit.ly/3fQjWnz
ONS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rXo9Zc
20:15 - Stutgart Acknowledges that Possible COVID 19 Vaccine Death Post Mortems Are Banned
Sources:
*************
Article: - https://bit.ly/2RgPrNq
EMA Data: - https://bit.ly/2RiMkob
25:24 - Is There Any Need For Vaccines And What Does Training The Immune System Achieve?
Sources:
***********
Paper: -
https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/146316
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/4yJ5O
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZxR90
T-Cell Paper: - https://bit.ly/3cW8Vz6
Telegraph Article (Bell and Gilbert statements): - https://archive.is/J1YFz
29:38 - BBC decides what "disinformation" it will tackle, calling science "conspiracy theory."
Sources:
***********
BBC VitD Article: - https://archive.is/Lcf8I
PMC Paper: - https://bit.ly/3t45rR2
ScienceDirect Paper: - https://bit.ly/3dD0iZw
TP Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZJAo2
Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/3dHI211
Ms Society Article: - https://bit.ly/39U0KBH
Science Daily Article: - https://bit.ly/2Q6ccDf
ISCD Article: - https://bit.ly/2OvaDOL
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3mpzDDy
AofA Article: - https://bit.ly/39QNoWW
34:29 - Northern Exposure Interview With Murdo Fraser - https://bit.ly/31WgrE4
36:14 - Emails from UKC viewers experiencing vaccine side effects
37:13 - MP Ben Wallace Ignores Public Concerns And Regurgitates Meaningless Soundbites
39:38 - Email Suggests Why University Halts Key Research
Sources:
*************
GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyRDyi
40:37 - The MSM Acknowledges Psychological Manipulation
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj
Express Article: - https://archive.is/koF00
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Zum8J
SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3uw7mxO
UK Column News May 11th 2020 (go to 12:25): - https://bit.ly/39UifSq
Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3wzWGjw
44:23 - Test, Test, Test Even If There Is No Reason To Do So
Sources:
************
Johnson Urges Asymptomatic Testing: - https://cutt.ly/hcHUaCF
Asymptomatic Testing Job Profile: - https://archive.is/b5w8R
46:38 - COVID 19 Passports / Certificates (Same thing) Leads The Dictatorship
Sources:
************
Telegraph Gove Article: - https://archive.is/dObsd
Sir Graham Brady Article: - https://archive.is/nzXbm
Dr Rath's Article: - https://archive.is/BuDTZ
52:29 - Fusion Doctrine: UK Social Mobility Commission Comes Under Centralised Control of the Cabinet Office
Sources:
************
UK Social Mobility Commission Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3mrfxbQ
UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH
UKHSA Hancock Statement: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015
Dr Jenny Harries Appointment: - https://bit.ly/31Xrlco
Dr Jenny Harries Marks First Day: - https://archive.is/ifje8
Dr Jenny Harries Profile: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/people/jenny-harries
57:00 - European Courts Symbolically Challenge Government COVID Policy
Sources:
**********
Le Soir Article: - https://cutt.ly/PcHOl15
Brussels Times Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/TcHO6RJ
Brussels Times Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wChOWA
58:28 - Serbs Decline COVID 19 Vaccines
Sources:
************
AFP Article: - https://cutt.ly/3cF6OIX
01:00:43 - I Refuse To Comply For The Sake of My Son
Sources
***********
UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-refuse-comply-sake-my-son
Eastern Approaches video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4PHt5zdx34
01:05:21 - Sonia Poulton Hounded Out of Campaigning Against Child Abuse
01:07:20 - Digital Markets Will Save Us From Online Harms Which Means Disinformation Is the Same As Child Grooming
Sources:
***********
Digital Markets Unit Announcement: - https://archive.is/WKRps
Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://cutt.ly/icHAgcX
Matt Hancock Future of the Media Statement: - https://archive.is/5JvEn
Justiz - Online: - https://bit.ly/3uoOvES
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Twitter Safety Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/MlgM0wTjxXk
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 - The EMA Acknowledges Vaccine Thrombosis Risks
IM Article: - https://bit.ly/2PAzx00
Mike Yeadon Delingpod Interview: - https://cutt.ly/2cFSRdG
08:20 - Media Spin And Political & Health Service Denial of Vaccine ADR's
Sources:
***********
MHRA ADR Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3wC47a8
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xefCL
NHSuk Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002
BMJ Letter Responses: - https://bit.ly/3msf4Gs
Dutch Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3t3kKcw
19:00 - COVID 19 Mortality Statistics
Sources:
************
UK column Article: - https://bit.ly/3fQjWnz
ONS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rXo9Zc
20:15 - Stutgart Acknowledges that Possible COVID 19 Vaccine Death Post Mortems Are Banned
Sources:
*************
Article: - https://bit.ly/2RgPrNq
EMA Data: - https://bit.ly/2RiMkob
25:24 - Is There Any Need For Vaccines And What Does Training The Immune System Achieve?
Sources:
***********
Paper: -
https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/146316
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/4yJ5O
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZxR90
T-Cell Paper: - https://bit.ly/3cW8Vz6
Telegraph Article (Bell and Gilbert statements): - https://archive.is/J1YFz
29:38 - BBC decides what "disinformation" it will tackle, calling science "conspiracy theory."
Sources:
***********
BBC VitD Article: - https://archive.is/Lcf8I
PMC Paper: - https://bit.ly/3t45rR2
ScienceDirect Paper: - https://bit.ly/3dD0iZw
TP Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZJAo2
Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/3dHI211
Ms Society Article: - https://bit.ly/39U0KBH
Science Daily Article: - https://bit.ly/2Q6ccDf
ISCD Article: - https://bit.ly/2OvaDOL
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3mpzDDy
AofA Article: - https://bit.ly/39QNoWW
34:29 - Northern Exposure Interview With Murdo Fraser - https://bit.ly/31WgrE4
36:14 - Emails from UKC viewers experiencing vaccine side effects
37:13 - MP Ben Wallace Ignores Public Concerns And Regurgitates Meaningless Soundbites
39:38 - Email Suggests Why University Halts Key Research
Sources:
*************
GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyRDyi
40:37 - The MSM Acknowledges Psychological Manipulation
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj
Express Article: - https://archive.is/koF00
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Zum8J
SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3uw7mxO
UK Column News May 11th 2020 (go to 12:25): - https://bit.ly/39UifSq
Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3wzWGjw
44:23 - Test, Test, Test Even If There Is No Reason To Do So
Sources:
************
Johnson Urges Asymptomatic Testing: - https://cutt.ly/hcHUaCF
Asymptomatic Testing Job Profile: - https://archive.is/b5w8R
46:38 - COVID 19 Passports / Certificates (Same thing) Leads The Dictatorship
Sources:
************
Telegraph Gove Article: - https://archive.is/dObsd
Sir Graham Brady Article: - https://archive.is/nzXbm
Dr Rath's Article: - https://archive.is/BuDTZ
52:29 - Fusion Doctrine: UK Social Mobility Commission Comes Under Centralised Control of the Cabinet Office
Sources:
************
UK Social Mobility Commission Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3mrfxbQ
UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH
UKHSA Hancock Statement: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015
Dr Jenny Harries Appointment: - https://bit.ly/31Xrlco
Dr Jenny Harries Marks First Day: - https://archive.is/ifje8
Dr Jenny Harries Profile: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/people/jenny-harries
57:00 - European Courts Symbolically Challenge Government COVID Policy
Sources:
**********
Le Soir Article: - https://cutt.ly/PcHOl15
Brussels Times Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/TcHO6RJ
Brussels Times Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wChOWA
58:28 - Serbs Decline COVID 19 Vaccines
Sources:
************
AFP Article: - https://cutt.ly/3cF6OIX
01:00:43 - I Refuse To Comply For The Sake of My Son
Sources
***********
UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-refuse-comply-sake-my-son
Eastern Approaches video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4PHt5zdx34
01:05:21 - Sonia Poulton Hounded Out of Campaigning Against Child Abuse
01:07:20 - Digital Markets Will Save Us From Online Harms Which Means Disinformation Is the Same As Child Grooming
Sources:
***********
Digital Markets Unit Announcement: - https://archive.is/WKRps
Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://cutt.ly/icHAgcX
Matt Hancock Future of the Media Statement: - https://archive.is/5JvEn
Justiz - Online: - https://bit.ly/3uoOvES
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Twitter Safety Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002
Keywords
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