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UK Column News - 7th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 7th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/MlgM0wTjxXk

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:26​ - The EMA Acknowledges Vaccine Thrombosis Risks



IM Article: - https://bit.ly/2PAzx00

Mike Yeadon Delingpod Interview: - https://cutt.ly/2cFSRdG




08:20​ - Media Spin And Political & Health Service Denial of Vaccine ADR's

Sources:
***********

MHRA ADR Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3wC47a8

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/xefCL

NHSuk Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002

BMJ Letter Responses: - https://bit.ly/3msf4Gs

Dutch Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3t3kKcw




19:00​ - COVID 19 Mortality Statistics

Sources:
************

UK column Article: - https://bit.ly/3fQjWnz

ONS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rXo9Zc





20:15​ - Stutgart Acknowledges that Possible COVID 19 Vaccine Death Post Mortems Are Banned

Sources:
*************

Article: - https://bit.ly/2RgPrNq

EMA Data: - https://bit.ly/2RiMkob






25:24​ - Is There Any Need For Vaccines And What Does Training The Immune System Achieve?

Sources:
***********

Paper: -
https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/146316

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/4yJ5O

Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZxR90

T-Cell Paper: - https://bit.ly/3cW8Vz6

Telegraph Article (Bell and Gilbert statements): - https://archive.is/J1YFz




29:38​ - BBC decides what "disinformation" it will tackle, calling science "conspiracy theory."

Sources:
***********

BBC VitD Article: - https://archive.is/Lcf8I

PMC Paper: - https://bit.ly/3t45rR2

ScienceDirect Paper: - https://bit.ly/3dD0iZw

TP Article: - https://bit.ly/3cZJAo2

Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/3dHI211

Ms Society Article: - https://bit.ly/39U0KBH

Science Daily Article: - https://bit.ly/2Q6ccDf

ISCD Article: - https://bit.ly/2OvaDOL

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3mpzDDy

AofA Article: - https://bit.ly/39QNoWW




34:29​ - Northern Exposure Interview With Murdo Fraser - https://bit.ly/31WgrE4



36:14​ - Emails from UKC viewers experiencing vaccine side effects



37:13​ - MP Ben Wallace Ignores Public Concerns And Regurgitates Meaningless Soundbites




39:38​ - Email Suggests Why University Halts Key Research

Sources:
*************

GR Article: - https://bit.ly/3uyRDyi




40:37​ - The MSM Acknowledges Psychological Manipulation

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj

Express Article: - https://archive.is/koF00

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/Zum8J

SAGE Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3uw7mxO

UK Column News May 11th 2020 (go to 12:25​): - https://bit.ly/39UifSq

Mindspace Document: - https://bit.ly/3wzWGjw





44:23​ - Test, Test, Test Even If There Is No Reason To Do So

Sources:
************

Johnson Urges Asymptomatic Testing: - https://cutt.ly/hcHUaCF

Asymptomatic Testing Job Profile: - https://archive.is/b5w8R





46:38​ - COVID 19 Passports / Certificates (Same thing) Leads The Dictatorship

Sources:
************

Telegraph Gove Article: - https://archive.is/dObsd

Sir Graham Brady Article: - https://archive.is/nzXbm

Dr Rath's Article: - https://archive.is/BuDTZ





52:29​ - Fusion Doctrine: UK Social Mobility Commission Comes Under Centralised Control of the Cabinet Office

Sources:
************

UK Social Mobility Commission Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3mrfxbQ

UKHSA Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3fhzxMH

UKHSA Hancock Statement: -
https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1374685489656107015

Dr Jenny Harries Appointment: - https://bit.ly/31Xrlco

Dr Jenny Harries Marks First Day: - https://archive.is/ifje8

Dr Jenny Harries Profile: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/people/jenny-harries





57:00​ - European Courts Symbolically Challenge Government COVID Policy

Sources:
**********

Le Soir Article: - https://cutt.ly/PcHOl15

Brussels Times Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/TcHO6RJ

Brussels Times Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wChOWA




58:28​ - Serbs Decline COVID 19 Vaccines

Sources:
************

AFP Article: - https://cutt.ly/3cF6OIX





01:00:43​ - I Refuse To Comply For The Sake of My Son

Sources
***********

UKC Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/covid-i-refuse-comply-sake-my-son

Eastern Approaches video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4PHt5zdx34




01:05:21​ - Sonia Poulton Hounded Out of Campaigning Against Child Abuse




01:07:20​ - Digital Markets Will Save Us From Online Harms Which Means Disinformation Is the Same As Child Grooming

Sources:
***********

Digital Markets Unit Announcement: - https://archive.is/WKRps

Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://cutt.ly/icHAgcX

Matt Hancock Future of the Media Statement: - https://archive.is/5JvEn

Justiz - Online: - https://bit.ly/3uoOvES

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored

Twitter Safety Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/NHSuk/status/1377672027092480002
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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