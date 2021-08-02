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The Collapse of South Africa | Dan Roodt and Stefan Molyneux
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65 views • August 02, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3832/the-collapse-of-south-africa-dan-roodt-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3832-the-collapse-of-south-africa-dan-roodt-and-stefan-molyneux
The mere mention of South Africa in a discussion provokes deep images of institutional racism, discrimination and horrific violence. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Dan Roodt for a look at the controversial history of South Africa, the untold story of Apartheid, bureaucratic incompetence leading to significant shortages, massive government corruption, and the growing possibility of civil war.
Dan Roodt is a well-known Afrikaner commentator and the author of many books including “Raiders of the lost Empire: South Africa's 'English' Identity,” “The Scourge of the ANC,” and “Johannesburg In Five.” Roodt also founded the Pro-Afrikaans Action Group (PRAAG) in 2000.
PRAAG: http://www.praag.co.za
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/danroodt
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3832/the-collapse-of-south-africa-dan-roodt-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3832-the-collapse-of-south-africa-dan-roodt-and-stefan-molyneux
The mere mention of South Africa in a discussion provokes deep images of institutional racism, discrimination and horrific violence. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Dan Roodt for a look at the controversial history of South Africa, the untold story of Apartheid, bureaucratic incompetence leading to significant shortages, massive government corruption, and the growing possibility of civil war.
Dan Roodt is a well-known Afrikaner commentator and the author of many books including “Raiders of the lost Empire: South Africa's 'English' Identity,” “The Scourge of the ANC,” and “Johannesburg In Five.” Roodt also founded the Pro-Afrikaans Action Group (PRAAG) in 2000.
PRAAG: http://www.praag.co.za
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/danroodt
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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