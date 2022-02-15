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COVIDLAND Pt 1
Think About It
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1156 views • February 15, 2022
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The BLOCKBUSTER documentary produced to educate the world on the greatest psychological operation ever perpetrated on mankind! Everyone MUST discover what they've done to us!

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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